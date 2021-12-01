How did Kartik Aaryan lose 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor?

After his exit from 'Dostana 2, the collateral damage was Kartik's exit from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi,' too," a source claims. Many people were surprised when Aaryan was abruptly replaced from 'Dostana 2' in April of this year. Sixty per cent of the film has already been shot, with multiple crores invested. Kartik did not want to do the film, contrary to rumours, because he had a major feud with Janhvi.





In January, Janhvi and Kartik's friendship came to an end. The actress cut off all communication with her co-star, and he supposedly became difficult as a result. As a result of his procrastination on the dates, the shoot was continually postponed. So much so that Aaryan kept dithering, and Karan Johar felt obligated to drop him from the picture.





Is it a loss for kartik?