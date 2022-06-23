How did Kourtney Kardashian meet Travis Barker?

Us Weekly confirmed the couple's relationship after Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021. "Kourtney and Travis are officially dating," a source told Us. "They've known each other for years and have been dating for a few months.





Travis' first encounter with the Kardashians occurred in 2006, when he met Kim Kardashian. He later revealed to Us Weekly that he had feelings for Kim. Travis, who was dating Paris Hilton at the time he met Kim, told Us Weekly, "How could you not stare at Kim?"





The Poosh founder and Blink-182 frontman began dating in early 2021. The couple was first spotted together in February 2021, with paparazzi footage showing Kardashian and Barker enjoying each other's company while out for dinners in Los Angeles.