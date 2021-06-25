How did a mediocre actor like Kartik Aaryan land a lead role in a team of National award holders?

Both Kartik Aaryan and Warda Nadiadwala announced that Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner is making Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie is an epic saga of love starring Kartik in the lead role with National Award winner Sameer Vidwans directing the venture. It is yet to be announced which actress is starring opposite him, but from the looks of it, seems like Kartik is going to be carrying the film.





The team behind Satyanarayan Ki Katha also includes several other people who have won National Awards for their work. The outsider tag aside, how did Kartik manage to land the lead role in an established team like this? His performances in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh hardly seem to speak much to the audience. Why wasn't a more talented actor roped in for the role?