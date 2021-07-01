How did our desi girl Priyanka became Videsi?

It's not hidden from anyone that Priyanka did her schooling from the states but when she came back to India, she had no plans of going there ever again majorly because of all the racism she experienced there.

Surprisingly Priyanka not just went back but also became a huge global star. After garnering fame in Bollywood, Priyanka started her journey in Hollywood. Her new journey was not easy, she said "I had to explain who I was and what I wanted to do" . She had to swallow her pride in short.

She made her US debut as a voice actor in Disney's animated "Planes" and in 2015, she got a starring role in the TV series, "Quantico" and since then she has never seen back.

Not just as an actor, Priyanka Chopra is now a popular writer after her memoir, Unfinished, that received huge appreciation from all across the world.

She hasn't just broaden her horizon rather she is on a global domination mission.