How did Ranveer Singh get launched in Bollywood?

Ranveer Singh comes from a wealthy business family. His father sent him to the USA for further studies. On the first day, he was given a task to introduce himself and perform something. In a class with no Indians, he stood up and performed Amitabh's dialogue of Deewar. People didn't understand a word but applauded his performance. That is when he mentions he took acting seriously. He then pursued an acting course at the same university as an elective course. He wanted to quit his studies and come back to India to join Bollywood but his father didn't allow him and asked him to atleast get a degree. He finished his graduation and came back to Mumbai. Luckily he was a good friend of Shaad Ali (director of Saathiya) who was a part of Yash Raj Camp. He guided Ranveer and took him to important parties where he met people from Bollywood and Yashraj. He met Shaanoo Sharma through Shaad Ali and she is the main casting director of YRF. She cast him for Band Baja Barat. He knew people from the industry but he was also hard working. He used to go to Makarand Deshpande's theatre and worked there just to be around actors. Wikipedia says he is related to Anil Kapoor. He is Anil Kapoor's wife's brother's son. That means the first cousin of Sonam Kapoor. That would have helped him too. Another reason is he is very energetic and is 100 per cent committed and be it Bollywood or Hollywood, directors can sense the energy. That helped him too. And five years in Bollywood he has established himself very well.