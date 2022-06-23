How did Rashmika Mandanna become famous?

Rashmika Mandhana has her own aura among the youngsters. She wasn't recognised by people living in other parts of India than South India. Still, when her movie Geetha Govind Dham was released, that just set fire among the audience, all over India as her acting skills were just too perfect to handle. Talking about her personality, she is a woman who considers fitness as her priority and takes care of her films just like her body with care and hard work.





Her most successful movie Geetha Govindham opposite Vijay Devarkonda which opened to positive reviews and went on to collect over ₹130 crores against a production budget of ₹5 crores and ran for 100-days in a couple of theatres and brought her much recognition, making her very popular in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alongside she received immense critical appraisal from both critics and audience, Hindustan times. Priyanka Sundar noted that "Rashmika have taken this solid plot a notch higher with their delightful performances. Rashmika especially will have you rooting for her throughout the film".





Mandanna is one among very few actresses to have a film gross 1 billion in such a short span and is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Telegu and Kannada cinema industry. Bangalore Times placed first place in the list of '30 Most Desirable Women of 2017′Rashmika had won Clean and Clear fresh face in 2014. Her ability to fit in different roles adding to her cute looks makes her famous, now just in Tollywood and Kollywood but also in Bollywood.











