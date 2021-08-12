How did Sara Ali Khan cross the Nepotism barrier and won hearts?

I remember the Backlash had just started when Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood. Even before she signed Kedarnath she already had Rohit Shetty's Simba on her plate! It was so obvious that people would troll her for being a star kid and getting everything easy. But, once people saw her work in Kedarnath and more than that her interviews where she was her bubbly and charming self, everyone just forgot about nepotism! She was Frank with all her answers to the questions asked and gave a girl next door vibe that made her audience connect more with her. People have hardly seen her throwing tantrums. I've seen articles where people say she is the only positive product of Nepotism in bollywood. Do you think the same?