How did South girls Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi and Shilpa Shetty become popular in a Punjabi-dominated industry?

Punjabi actors abound in the Bollywood business. The Indian film industry is fascinated with skin tone, fairness, and height. Actors who are Punjabi or Pashtun suit the bill. As a result, they control the market. All of the important and well-known actors are Punjabis or Pashtuns. For example, the Raj Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajinder Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachan, and others..... The list could go on and on.





Some South Indian female performers, such as Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, Meenakshi, Waheeda Rehman, and Hema Malini, became famous because they were, fair-skinned and attractive, secondly talented, and able to speak Bollywood Hindi/Urdu.





Have you ever seen a popular South Indian frontline Bollywood male actor? There may be one or two examples, but they were never the mainstream performers, for reasons you already know about. They don't suit the criteria.