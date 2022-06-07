How did you relate to the character of Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi?

Alia Bhatt's character has been carefully carved out by Gauri Shinde. She is a girl who was once left alone with her grandparents by her mom and dad. They didn't care for her until it was really necessary. This fear of being alone affects her love life..she is afraid of falling in love and continuing the relationship..so before the person can leave her and she would feel the pain, she herself leaves her love. All those small instincts of our lives have been put in the movie very well. You can relate her character to yourself. The movie connects to your life somewhere. This movie is one of those offbeat movies that you carry with you when you leave the theatre..surely makes sense!