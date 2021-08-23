How did YRF go from creating stars like Shah Rukh Khan to ruining fame for Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor?

YRF is one of the most well known production houses along with Dharma. Over the years, they've created iconic movies, and given many actors their share of stardom. SRK's role in Darr propelled him to be visible in the public eye, so much so that he completely sidelined Sunny Deol. Yash Chopra also continued with a string of romcoms which are memorable. Who can forget Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that gave absolute stardom to SRK and made him a "romantic hero."





When we look more recently, though, instead of making careers YRF has become a bit of a roadblock for some actors. Shraddha Kapoor had to literally breach her YRF deal to do better movies like Aashiqui 2. Ranveer Singh was able to get away from their three film deal, and Anushka Sharma has gotten into production.





What about Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra? Despite being talented, they've had to star in movies with either less screen time or ones which would definitely be a flop. Parineeti has still managed to make her work shine in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, but what about Vaani?