How To Exfoliate Your Scalp And Improve Your Hair Health

You have probably heard that skin exfoliation is one of the best ways to improve your complexion and get radiant skin. But, when you are thinking about hair care, scalp exfoliation may not always be on the top of your mind. Maybe you don't understand why you need it or what exactly it does for your scalp. But, scalp exfoliation has great benefits for your hair.

Ways You Can Benefit From Scalp Exfoliation





1. Removes Dead Skin Cells, Product Build-Up, And Impurities





When oil, dirt, sweat, and product debris start piling up on your scalp, it can result in unwanted consequences such as dandruff and clogged pores. Clogged pores will cause your hair to look dull and limp, and you may even start experiencing hair loss. However, exfoliation can help remove dirt and product build-up and create a healthy environment for your hair to grow.





2. Improves Circulation





Another great benefit associated with the exfoliation of the scalp is that it helps to stimulate blood flow. When hair follicles are fed with a rich blood supply, it is said to reduce hair loss and release any tension and stress that is trapped in the surrounding muscles. However, there is no scientific evidence to prove the same.





3. Regulates Sebum Production





Your natural sebum is what helps to keep your scalp moisturized and prevents it from drying out. Sebum production, however, decreases with age and may cause your scalp to become itchy and dry.





4. Fights Dandruff





If you are struggling with dandruff, it is another reason why you should start exfoliating your scalp. While exfoliation may not be able to address the root cause of dandruff, it will definitely help eliminate some of the flaky build-ups.





5. Stimulates Healthy Hair Growth





You may already be aware that product build-up on your scalp can impede hair growth. Exfoliation can cleanse and invigorate your scalp and help your hair grow thicker and shinier.