How 'Family Man' gave Priyamani a unique identity!

Not many know this but Priyamani is related to Bollywood star Vidya Balan. The actors are second cousins. Priyamani made her Bollywood debut with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan starrer, 'Raavan'. She has also worked in Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie, 'Chennai Express' in the popular dance number 'One Two Three Four'. She has also starred in director Ram Gopal Varma's trilingual film Rakht Charitra.





A lot of us have seen Priyamani in different roles but we actually started appreciating her more after the release of the 'Family Man' web series which gave her huge popularity among the Hindi-speaking audience. As soon as the series got released, people started acknowledging her with her 'Chennai Express' dance number.





Priyamani's acting skills are amazing as she kills her performance in the series by suiting the requirement of the character, 'Suchi'.





The actress had after winning a national award for the best actress in Paruthiveeran, had opened up in an interview about getting stereotyped by similar characters. However 'Suchi' has already gained popularity and her fans are waiting to see more of her characters on-screen.







