How To Get Rid Of Bacne For Good

Acne — as long as it’s not on my face I am fine, said no one ever. Acne can be the bane of your existence, always ready to shame you at any given instance. Now, if you are the one who is thinking but what in the world is bacne, then let me tell you it’s a close relative of acne.

It has the same characteristics; the only difference is its geography.

That’s right, while acne ravages your face, bacne converts your smooth back into its pockmarked territory.

The other drawback of having bacne is also that you never get to showcase your beautiful back in those beautiful sundresses. Now, that would be a shame, wouldn’t it? So on your behalf, we did some digging around on the internet to come up with a few tips and tricks which will help you get rid of bacne for good. Read on to know exactly how.





1. Exfoliate Your Back Regularly

Just as our face is home to a large number of sebaceous glands, our back has quite a few of them. Actually, the back has more sebaceous glands than any other body part. This means that oil production over there is more. This makes it very susceptible to acne. To avoid piling up of dead cells that inevitably block the pores, exfoliate your back regularly. Use granulated body wash or body scrub to do so. Exfoliating your back twice a week can do the trick.





2. Wear Breathable Fabrics And Clothing





In most scenarios, our back remains covered for the better part of the day. And if you are already suffering from a breakout, then any skin irritant such as sweat might just exacerbate it further. Therefore, it’s better that you wear fabrics that allow your skin to breathe and absorb the sweat. It’s better if you switch to clothing made from fabrics such as cotton and in lighter colors.





3. Opt For Spot Treatments





Just as you do for your face, you can also opt for spot treatments for your back. They can help you target those hard-to-reach places on your back that never see the light of the day. Try using masks that have ingredients such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil, etc





4. Head Straight For The Shower After A Workout





One of the reasons the bacne is a persistent problem for many is the effort they put in the gym. Yes, that’s right. When you work up a sweat, it increases the likelihood of clogging the pores on your back, which can cause you to break out. So whenever possible, shower immediately post-workout so that there is no build-up of sweat and grime.