How has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remained one of the top actresses while she's not acting in many films?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made waves in Bollywood ever since her debut in the industry. Whether it was Devdas with Shah Rukh Khan, Jodhaa Akbar with Hrithik Roshan, or Guru opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan, she's had a long run. After the birth of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, though, she's appeared in very few movies. The actress has attempted to bounce back into the industry with movies like Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan.





Besides ADHM where she had a very brief role, the other movies didn't gain as much success as expected. Despite this, she's still referred to often and makes it to the news. Aishwarya is still one of the most searched celebrities online, and that must have stemmed from her stardom.





She's got Ponniyin Selvan coming up which has all the elements to become a hit. Pictures of her have also garnered a lot of interest with the speculation that she might be pregnant, and the buzz hasn't stopped yet. But even as she's strayed away from films over the years, how has she been in the limelight?