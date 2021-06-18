How has Alaya F escaped the trolling that Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor get?

Trolling anyone is bad, to begin with. Especially if it's outside of the celebrity's acting capabilities, and there's remarks made about their personal lives.

Star kids have faced the brunt of trolling and hate over the past few years ever since Kangana Ranaut's nepotism remark in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Before that, the social media outrage was much lesser. A lot of it has translated to bullying and harassments as well. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both had to turn off their comments for a while.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan get the worst of it (especially the first two). Alaya F, who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, and is actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter, has escaped this. Her Filmfare win for Jawaani Jaaneman was appreciated and it didn't get flak. She wasn't accused of buying Filmfare, nor are hundreds of memes made ridiculing her. What's worked for her that didn't for Janhvi and Ananya?