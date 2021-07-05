How has Ekta Kapoor managed to be invited into voting for The Oscars?

You read that right. As shocking as it might be, Ekta Kapoor has been invited to the "Class of 2021." The Academy announced the new entrants on their social media and Indian soap opera producer Ekta is one of the invitees.





What this means is that the creator of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin is now eligible to vote for The Oscars. She's not the only one though. Even Shobha Kapoor and Vidya Balan have been invited. It's just bizarre that the queen of Indian television (famous or infamous) is part of the process now.





The aim of The Academy has been to ensure diversity so hence the international involvement. It's strange for Ekta to be picked though because her TV soap operas have been judged and ridiculed online not only by Indians but by others as well due to their over the top acting and effects.





What do you think of this move by The Academy and how did Ekta end up there?