How has TALENT overstepped NAME in Bollywood?

With talks about nepotism more than ever, we have failed to notice how talent is being given more attention than stardom. Let us take a recent example of Radhe, inspite of having one of the biggest actors in the movie, it failed to perform while movies like Pagglait with an emerging actress did manage to capture a larger audience. We saw low-budget movies like Badhaai Ho, Bareily ki Barfi, and Hindi Medium with not the greatest of the actors be appreciated by people.





A lot of the credit for this also goes to the shift from theatres to OTT. People watch the quality content and content that is relatable to them.





No wonder nepotism exists but with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao, Tapsee Pannu, and Anushka Sharma those debates just remain debates.





Will this trend of prioritizing content over star cast sustain after the pandemic ends as well?