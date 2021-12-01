How Henry Golding Feels About Diversity Playing A Role In The Casting Of James Bond

Following the actor's 15-year spell as 007., moviegoers said their final goodbyes to Daniel Craig's James Bond in No Time To Die last month. As things stand, there will be another Bond film in the works at some point in the future. Before any selections are made, a number of actors have been nominated by the public, including Crazy Rich Asians and Snake Eyes star Henry Golding, who has shared his thoughts on what's vital for the franchise's future.

According to Henry Golding, “It shouldn’t be a factor at all. I think Bond represents something that we’ve all sort of grown up with and that’s a man of substance, a man who has stoic properties and is a protector, has a sensitive side. So really, the talk of having to have them be diverse is – it’s great and all, but I think you have to do justice to the source material. He’s such an iconic character, so I wouldn’t say that there should be any pressure.”

