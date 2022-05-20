This is how Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met

It was previously reported that the couple met on an elite dating app, however this is no longer the case, according to current sources, the couple met on the microblogging site Twitter.





According to reports, Hrithik tweeted a video of Saba on his Twitter account roughly six- seven months ago, and the actress responded by thanking him. Since then, the two have been communicating via Twitter DMs.





Saba and Hrithik were photographed together several times while eating supper at Mumbai restaurants. They were seen holding hands and wearing masks on a dinner date, but the internet quickly identified the girl with Hrithik as Saba.





Before dating Hrithik, Saba was in a romance with Indian actor Imaad Shah, who married Susanne and divorced in 2014.