How is it possible that SRK and Sanjay Dutt never worked in a film together?

Both SRK and Sanjay Dutt are among the great actors of our film industry and have made a huge name for themselves in Bollywood However, interestingly the two stars were never seen acting together in a film.

Yes, they both were seen together in Ra One for a brief scene and appeared together for a song in Om shanti om but other than these, the two actors never co-starred in a movie.

According to news, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt will be seen co-starring in a film titled ‘Rakhee’ Also both the actors are really good friends off screen so it'll be a amazing for us to see their bond onscreen too.