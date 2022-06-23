How is Jacqueline Fernandez still surviving in Bollywood?
With two points checked - great PR skills, and a very strong Godfather, there is no denying point that the Sri Lankan beauty is a good-looking actress. Hence forthwith with three boxes checked she has survived so far in the film industry with her poor acting skills and still getting good offers. On contrary we cannot point to her as a unique case, as several people in different professions, and jobs have survived and even ruled because of nepotism, good looks, Godfathers, great PR and above all calculative brain which knows how to deal with different people and get the required job done.
Plus I haven't seen her in a while so I guess she is on a 'Break'!