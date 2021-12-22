How the James Bond Franchise should go ahead!

After re-watching the classic 'Skyfall' last night, when James Bond arrives at Skyfall- the house where he grew up in and throws light about how his parents died brought me to think if 007 has ever got his origin and younger story! Although, Casino Royale does mark on how & why is James Bond, after Vesper Lynd betrays him and we hear him say "The Job's done, the bitch is dead", from there on we know why is James Bond the way he is, so in a way, we have got an origin story but not the way how 'M' hired him, how he got his physical abilities and what happened to his parents!

So, here's a pitch to focus on a younger James Bond beginning his journey before he was a 007, similarly how the Homecoming trilogy focused on his younger self and now we've finally got the Spiderman we wanted in No Way Home.

James Bond can also head in a similar path!(not as young as Tom Holland)





Would you like to see James Bond head this way?