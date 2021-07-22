How Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone react to hardships in life so differently

Both of these leading ladies have been in the industry for quite some time now. Both have faced several ups and downs, breakups, depressions and struggles that we can only imagine. But whenever you'll see Kangana talk about her version of the story, you'll see hate and a lot of ego coming out, however, when you see Deepika share her journey, you'll see empathy and gratefulness every single time.





I'm referring to Deepika's last interaction on Social media where she talked about her battle with depression and how for several months she suffered without knowing. It was only after her mother realized that something was really wrong with her that she started seeking professional help.

And while she says that she doesn't show any hate towards anyone who might have caused it but only empathy towards others so that they can at least learn from her experiences.





In a perfect world, Kangana might have taking notes as she would have watched Deepika's last interview. I just hope she makes peace with her past. Your comments?