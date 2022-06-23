How is Karan Johar so rich despite being hated so much?

Speaking of Bollywood, there are some individuals whose work is constantly the topic of conversation. Karan Johar is one such distinguished individual.

$200 million is the net worth of Karan Johar (Rs 1450 Crore:) The super-popular director has a total net worth of $200 million USD, which is equivalent to 1400 crores INR in Indian currency and is a considerable sum.

He is a well-known, disliked, but respected member of the Bollywood film fraternity.

Mr. Karan Johar is more than just a producer and director. But in recent years, he has also pursued other careers, including acting, costume design, screenwriting, hosting television shows, serving as a judge for numerous reality competitions, and mentoring a number of up-and-coming actors. In spite of having such a big responsibility, Karan makes a lot of money from all of his jobs, ranking him among the highest-paid filmmakers in the nation in terms of net worth.

Additionally, Karan earns between two and three crores every film for his direction alone, making him one of the highest-paid directors in the nation. Mr. Johar recently made a large profit from his investment in the south Indian film "Bahubali: The Conclusion," which grossed more than 1500 crores worldwide.

It has been noted that Mr. Johar's net worth has increased by 80% in the last four years, which is really astounding. With wealth comes generosity, and Karan just gave the Indian Army Services a donation of 5 crores INR. One of the biggest taxpayers in the movie business is Karan Johar.















