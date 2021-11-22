How 'Laal Singh Chadda' makers clarified the age disparity issue of Mona Singh playing Aamir Khan's mother

I just read that Mona Singh will be playing the role of Aamir Khan's mother in the much awaited Laal Singh Chadda. There were many controversial statements flying around on this as there is an age gap between the two actors and Mona Singh playing Aamir's mother was not justified for a lot of people. But the sources and makers clarified that the role is for a young Aamir Khan in the movie and hence the rumours of ageism are all false. What do you think of this issue?