How To Lighten Freckles – Natural Remedies + Treatment Options

You may have noticed the appearance of dark or light circular spots on your face, neck, and arms-on exposure to sunlight. These are freckles. Most freckles are harmless spots that are formed due to the overproduction of melanin.





Home Remedies That May Help Lighten Freckles





1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The malic acid in ACV exfoliates the darkened skin cells. This helps in lightening freckles.





2. Lemon

Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C. Vitamin C exhibits photoprotective and anti-pigmentary properties that help protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It reduces melanin production to decrease pigmentation on your skin





3. Aloe Vera

The topical application of aloe vera gel triggers the production of metallothionein in the skin, which prevents UV-induced damage. It can also inhibit tyrosinase activity. Thus, it may decrease melanin deposition in the skin, leading to lesser freckles.





4. Turmeric

Research shows that curcumin, the primary component of turmeric, inhibits melanogenesis. This means that it may reduce the excessive deposition of melanin in the skin that causes freckles.





5. Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid. Lactic acid inhibits tyrosinase activity, suppresses melanin formation, and reduces hyperpigmentation. These effects may help reduce the appearance of freckles.



