How many actors/actresses can you name who aren't launched by their veteran relatives?

Nepotism is a big factor in Bollywood. A lot of actors and actresses have been launched by their celebrity uncles or aunties, or parents. Even filmmakers have encouraged star kids to debut in Bollywood. But do you know there are a lot of other star kids who stepped into this industry on their own? Just like Zayn Marie Khan, who is Aamir Khan's niece, is taking up new courses like web shows. You have seen her in Feels Like Ishq, and now she is featuring in Aryan & Meera, a Netflix generated Youtube mini web series.

Do you know any other actors or actresses who aren't launched by their veteran celebrity relatives?