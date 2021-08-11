How many coats of mascara is enough? #BeautyTruthBomb

There is no limit to apply mascara. More is always more. But if the formula which you are using dries up quickly then it is better to use at least 2 coats of it to avoid flaking and clumping. While applying mascara you should apply on both top and lower lashes. Some people have small lower cases so applying mascara on that but not might work. In that case, you can apply a thin line of eyeliner or a neutral matte eyeshadow to give balance to the lower lash line. Always use waterproof mascara because it helps to hold the curl that regular formulas can cause to fail. After applying mascara make sure to comb the lashes with a spoolie to ensure that the lashes are not sticking to each other.