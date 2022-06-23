  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

How Many Times Did Kim go Under a Knife? What are the face surgeries she went through to look this good?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's ever-changing appearances are now so frequent that it's difficult to keep up. From lip fillers to bum lifts, the family has curated a beauty image that has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian has nipped and tucked her body, just like her sisters, and we have before and after photos to prove it. Botox and rumoured nose job While Kim Kardashian maintains that she is mostly natural, the reality star has admitted that she has had Botox and laser hair removal on her face in the past. When asked she denied doing a nose job. She said What's funny about my nose, it's my biggest insecurity. I always want to get my nose done... I went to the doctor, I had them take the pictures, he showed me what it would look like and it just didn't - I wouldn't look the same." Professionals believe Kim has had more work done, speculating that fillers and non-surgical contouring may have been among her recent procedures. "In my professional opinion, I believe Kim has undergone multiple non-surgical procedures to subtly change the shape and appearance of her facial features," MYA Cosmetic Surgery surgeon said. 

More posts like this

Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 3 hours ago

What is so unique in Kim Kardashian's Skincare Products?

The first time I read that Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line is a 9 step beauty routine I found myself quite distant from the Skincare Cohorts. To lather some serums and moisturiser is a quintessential practice. But to follow a 9 step Skincare routine would be a task for a girl like me who is surrounded by tasks the entire days and hits the sack right after it. Luckily, I found out why this Kim Kardashian Skincare line is a 9 step routine. Another section of the caption assures fans that they will not be disappointed. "Every bottle in my new line contains the knowledge I've gained along the way." Refillable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients will nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity." Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:


* Cleanser

* Toner

* Exfoliator

* Hyaluronic acid serum

* Vitamin C8 serum

* Eye cream

* Face cream

* Oil drops

* Night oil


"Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science," says the website's introduction. Kim's dream was to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people looking for high-performance skincare at home."  
2 2
Katrinaforever : Kimmy is the best
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 22 hours ago

Is Aloe Vera good for oily skin? How to use?

Aloe vera gel absorbs quickly, it is ideal for oily skin. However, it can also be used to treat dry skin. After bathing, replace your regular moisturiser with aloe to help seal moisture into your skin
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 50 hours ago

Here are some of the side effects of using Mamaearth products

There are usually no Side Effects but if your skin is very sensitive and covered with acne plus has pus in it please don't use anything. I used the serum and it caused me a lot of irritation. Not just mama earth but if you use any serum or any product which has heavy chemicals in it, the reaction is possible. Some of us have very sensitive skin. During such time make sure you lather a lot of moisturizers, it's the only way you can get rid of the sensitivity and the pimples. Make sure to consult your dermatologist before using any product like Mamaearth or any other product. If you don't want to go to a dermatologist make sure you research the ingredients and their side effects. It will give you better clarity. 
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Mihenna pr . 50 hours ago

Henna for Hair

Looking for an organic, all-natural hair dye that won't leave your hair feeling dry and damaged? Henna is the way to go! Not only can you create gorgeous tattoos and freckles, you can also use henna for hair and get beautiful, healthy locks. Read more:
2 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 69 hours ago

How get rid of pimples overnight?

1. Apply Ice to the Pimple:

2. Apply a Paste of Crushed Aspirin to the Pimple.

3. Use An Over-the-Counter Acne Spot Treatment.

4. Use Makeup with Salicylic Acid to Conceal Pimples.

5. Apply a Face Mask for Acne.

6. Get a Cortisone Injection to Quickly Get Rid of a Pimple.
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 88 hours ago

Do you use Mama Earth products?
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 98 hours ago

Best skincare products for oil skin in India

Oily skin can be demanding, but with these high-performance best sellers on your top shelf, we predict that the greasy situation will no longer be a problem. Here are eight tried-and-true skin care products for oily skin to help you put an end to your battle with overzealous oil glands.


  1. FACE SHOP RICE & CERAMIDE MOISTURIZING CREAM
  2. KIEHL'S MIDNIGHT RECOVERY EYE
  3. NEUTROGENA OIL-FREE MOISTURISER SPF 15
  4. DROMEN & CO GREEN TEA BLOTTING PAPER
  5. ALMA K DEAD SEA MINERALS PURIFYING MUD MASK
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 98 hours ago

Alia Bhatt's beauty secrets for a healthy skin

Alia Bhatt's flawless and glowing skin can be attributed to her skincare routine. Even without makeup, the actress can radiate like a bright morning, and she is well-known on social media for her no-filter looks. Her skincare routine consists of some basic beauty tips and tricks for glowing skin. Here are a few examples:


1. Cleaning: Instead of simply washing your face with water, follow a cleansing routine twice a day. You can remove all the dirt and excess oil by using a mild soap or face cleanser.

2. Toner: After cleansing your skin, always use a toner to help restore the PH balance. It helps to seal the cleanser's effect without destroying it.

3. Serum or essence: An essence is a concentrated concoction of skincare ingredients that aids in the fight against dust and dirt. To absorb the skin's nutrition, add serum or essence to your skincare routine.

4. Hydrate well: Alia believes that nothing can keep the skin glowing if it is dehydrated. Regardless of your skin type, you must moisturise it thoroughly and drink plenty of water.

5. Sun protection: Wear sunscreen even if you're inside, and especially if you're going outside.
2 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 1 weeks ago

Why Serums Work On Healing Acne?

Vitamin C, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and kojic acid are all ingredients to look for in a serum. They brighten the skin, increase cell turnover, and help to prevent future breakouts. Here are some serums that can help you fight acne scars.

0 0