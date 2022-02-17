How many of you remember this movie?

I used to love watching Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii when I was a kid, it was one of the funniest kids movie and I used love watching the hostel uncle he looks so funny! Its really a great movie, I also understood cricket because of this movie and now its the best way to learn new cricket skills because IPL is also on its way!

This movie has taught me so much and especially that the magic is inside you not in some lucky cricket bat! If you haven't seen it yet then go watch it!

What do you think of this movie?