How much can we expect from the upcoming Shamshera?

Shamshera - 150 cr

Set in the 1800s, Shamshera tells the story of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence during British rule. The period drama features Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. It is directed by Karan Malhotra.





Distribution is an integral part of the Movie Business, it is the way a financier or a film producer gets back their returns. This film has a kind of invested so much that the expectations are high now. Well, usually the producer doesn't get affected much because he sells the movie to distributors. His deal is pretty safe. Distributors incur a huge loss if the movie doesn't do well. With a big-budgeted film and actors who are the face of Bollywood, do you also think that Shamshera will be able to pull it up?