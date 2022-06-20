How much money does Shahrukh Khan actually have?

Shah Rukh Khan aka 'King Khan' or 'The King of Bollywood' is considered to be one of the richest actors in not only India but also the world. But I'm pretty sure it's not only because of movies but also his other ventures which have brought him this success. Currently, Shah Rukh is worth at least $770 Million which is a LOT of money lol. I'm so proud of how far he has come because there was a point when he had nothing and today he has the whole world in the palm of his hand. It's so inspiring.

Films - SRK has acted in close to 80+ films. Today he has charged Rs.120 crore for Pathaan. From brand endorsements to hosting awards he has earned a lot. But apart from just acting SRK owns his own production house, 'Red Chilies Entertainment. Over the years Red Chilies Entertainment has produced so many films which have worked in their favor. They don't only produce films but also help with VFX and other technical aspects of a film.

IPL - He co-owns one of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Juhi Chawla and SRK own Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

He owns properties Internationally in countries and cities like Dubai and London. In India, he has a home in Mumbai as well as Delhi, where he was brought up.

He began his career with a television show, 'Dil Dariya' and later entered films in 1992 with Deewana.