How much money will Johnny Depp get from Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday.

After writing an op-ed for 'The Washington Post' in 2018, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million, claiming she was a "public figure symbolising domestic abuse." Heard countersued Depp for USD 100 million, claiming that during their 15-month marriage, she was subjected to domestic violence.

Johnny Depp has been awarded USD 15 million in damages by a jury. Amber Heard has also won a portion of her libel action against Johnny Depp, which stemmed from pieces in a privately owned newspaper in which Johnny Depp's previous lawyer called her domestic abuse claims a fake.

Amber Heard was granted USD 2 million in damages by the jury.