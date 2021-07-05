How often should you exfoliate?

While there’s no hard and fast rule on how frequently you need to exfoliate — as it depends on the exfoliant, how powerful it is, and what else you’re using — you definitely need to do it, I recommend using Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish. The Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish is a premium facial scrub with natural moisturizers including black sugar, shea butter, and cranberry oil to smooth the skin. The fine particles of black sugar and unsaturated fatty acids melt the deeply rooted blackheads and sebum in the pores, as well as rough skin, making it silky smooth. The cranberry seed oil, shea butter, and vitamins A & E hydrates and comforts the skin that can become sensitive after care. It's Features include increased volume by 80%, Vegan friendly - which is super important to me and benefits our environment. It Exfoliates dead skin cells Eliminates the waste from the skin Controls your blackheads and excessive sebum that may cause acne. It also it a great product for Moisturizing the dry skin and removing dry patches.