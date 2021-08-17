How often should you replace foam blending sponges? #BeautyTruthBomb

Beauty blenders and sponges are used to do our makeup. It helps in blending our makeup properly. We should use them with care and also, we must always wash them after every use so that they last longer and also to avoid the bacteria build - up. You must replace your beauty blenders and sponges every 3 months. If you are not cleaning them after every use, they are filled with the skin cells and then bacteria can overgrow in that area which can result in blemishes or it can also irritate your skin.

1. Wash it after each use

2. Make sure that its completely dry

3. Don’t store it in your makeup bag if it’s still wet