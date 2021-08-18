How often should you replace your lipsticks? #BeautyTruthBomb

Lipsticks should be replaced every 12 to 18 months to prevent crusting, cracking, and irritation in the corners of the mouth caused by fungus or bacteria. The lip makeup can harbor those bacteria and reinfect your skin. It is very important to not leave your lipstick without the lid on. Always after using them 3 – 5 times to clean with a wipe to remove the top layer of the micro-organism’s growth. If there is a change in smell, taste, and color then you must replace it and abide by the expiration date. Also, avoid sharing your lipsticks with others. Keep your lipsticks always in a cool and dry place. If you notice the change in a color texture it is time to change them.