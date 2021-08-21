How often should you wash your makeup brushes? #BeautyTruthBomb

Your brushes are the pillar of your beauty kit. A build-up of oils and dirt on your makeup brushes can cause acne rashes and possibly breakouts called dermatitis. The dirt disappears after a good cleaning. For face brushes like concealer, powder, or foundation, you should be cleaning them once a week. There is a difference between cleaning your brushes and washing your brushes. The cleaning of the makeup brushes should be done once a week and washing must be done once a month with a gentle soap. As long as you’re taking care of your brushes, they should last you a long time. There’s no need to replace them from a hygienic point of view as long as you regularly clean them. If you don't wash your makeup brushes enough, you spread dirt and bacteria from your face to your makeup, then back to your face. Bacteria and dirt build up, leaving you with stiffer bristles that can aggravate your skin.