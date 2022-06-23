How Ranbir Kapoor is a changed man during Shamshera promotions
Not sure if anyone else noticed this difference in Ranbir, but my eyes have caught that when Ranbir was not married his persona and attitude were different in comparison to how he is now. Ever since he got married to Alia Bhatt, the actor has only promoted Shamshera. During most of his interviews and promotions, previously Ranbir never used to speak much about his personal life or his personal life goals but now he has been quite vocal. It's good to see him open up more with us.