How is Ranveer Singh chill about the 'Deepika-Ranbir' duo?

In all seriousness, I doubt Ranveer has any resentment or ill will for Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir and Deepika's relationship did not have the most amicable split, they have clearly moved on from that and have a good relationship both professionally and personally. They have made two films together post their break up with no issues between them. Ranbir has also been supportive of Ranveer and Deepika's relationship publicly so there is no need for Ranveer to have any negative feelings towards him when Deepika herself doesn't. Clearly, they are all mature adults who aren't holding on to any negativity from 10 years ago.