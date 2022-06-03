How is the relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan?

They've never worked together before, and due to the rumoured cold war between the two stars, nobody anticipated them to be cast together.

However, rumours of a divide between the two Bollywood stars began four years ago, when Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai.

At the 2022 International Indian Academy Awards, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a viral moment (IIFA).

Because of their history, the photo has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to have exchanged pleasantries during Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Salman and Aishwarya were one of them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman Khan arrived alone.

"Abhishek and Aishwarya entered at night about 12.30 and Salman entered at 1:15," a source told the publication. Salman was recognised by Abhishek, and he went to greet him. And two of them proceeded to the dance floor. Until they were together, Aishwarya maintained a respectful distance from her former boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan."