How to repair damaged skin barrier Part 1

1) Find root cause- this is very important to begin with. it’s not as easy as it sounds, but once you narrow down any possible causes (especially if it’s due to your own skincare habit) it’s a lot easier to tackle and prevent from happening in the future.

2) Limit frequency and time for face washing- While water is necessary to keep our skin function normally and hydrated, it can dry out our skin even more and lead to more damage. Therefore, wash your face just once or at maximum twice a day with lukewarm water, and gentle and low pH cleansers that won’t increase the loss of lipid barrier on your skin.

3) Stop exfoliating- This will allow your skin to regenerate it’s skin barrier. Once all the symptoms have resolved, you can slowly start incorporating exfoliation into your routine.