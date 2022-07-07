How rich is Ranveer Singh and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani?

Ranveer has recently bought a flat of 119 crores and this news is on storm. His fatherJagjit Singh is a wealthy businessman with holdings in real estate and pharmaceuticals. He is also the Chairman of Harisons Motors, Karad, which manufactures the "Funty" offroader range, a first in India. This factory alone has an investment of more than Rs. 300 crore. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is married to Anju, Ranveer's mother, and Ritika, his older sister. Jagit Singh married Anju at the age of 22. They used to live in Bandra, but now they live in Khar. After his successful film career Ranveer is also financially doing great just like his father.