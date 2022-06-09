How rich is Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja?

In India, Anand Ahuja is a well-known fashion entrepreneur. When it was discovered that he is dating Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor in 2018, he gained a household name. Anand Ahuja is 36 years old as of 2021, having been born on July 29, 1983. Apart from heading the fashion label 'Bhane,' Ahuja is also the Managing Director of 'Shahi Exports,' one of India's major export businesses.





Anand converted his hobby into a career in 2012, when he created the 'Bhaane' fashion label. Bhaane's yearly income is estimated to be over $150 million, according to Wealth Magnet. In addition, he launched India's first ever multi-brand shoe company, VegNonVeg, which quickly gained popularity and is now one of India's most popular sneaker companies.





Anand Ahuja's net worth is projected to be more than $650 million, according to Wealth Magnet. His already established exports company accounts for the majority of his net worth. Shahi Exports is said to have a $450 million annual turnover. His net worth is boosted by his role as the owner and CEO of the successful fashion firm 'Bhane.'





