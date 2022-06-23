How Rihanna become a billionaire?- A career timeline

The world is patiently awaiting new music from the superstar, which she has described as "worth the wait," and she has reassured fans that her pregnancy announcement will not affect her plans to release new music. We can't wait to hear new material from the pop legend, but in the meantime, we've gathered all of RiRi's most iconic career moments - just in case you missed them. 2005: Beginning signing Rihanna was discovered in her home country of Barbados in 2005 by American record producer Evan Rogers.





The 16-year-demo old's was then sent to Def Jam Recordings, where it was heard by Jay-Z, the company's new CEO. Jay-Z invited Rihanna to audition, and RiRi walked away with a six-album record deal... simple as that! RiRi quickly followed with her debut album, 'Music of the Sun,' which sold over two million copies worldwide. The world was then graced with the anthem 'Pon de Replay' in May 2005, which means 'play it again' in Bajan Creole, one of the official languages of Rihanna's home country Barbados. Ri's first number one single was in 2006. Rihanna's second studio album, 'A Girl Like Me,' was released in 2006, and included hits like 'Unfaithful' and 'We Ride.' The album also included 'SOS,' her first number one single. 'Good Girl Gone Bad' was released in 2007. Rihanna went from teen popstar to legendary icon in 2007. With the release of her chart-topping hit 'Umbrella,' RiRi showcased her new, sleek look, which critics have described as a watershed moment in her career. The star ditched her innocent teen look in favour of an edgier, bad girl vibe. Rihanna's first Grammy was in 2008. After receiving four nominations for the 2008 GRAMMYs, including 'Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals,' 'Record of the Year,' and 'Best Dance Recording,' Rihanna walked away with the 'Best Rap/Sung Performance' award - her first ever GRAMMY crown!





2009 saw the release of the hard-hitting album 'Rated R,' which featured hits such as 'Rude Boy,' 'Te Amo,' and 'Russian Roulette.' The mature album reflected on the star's recent struggles and was dubbed "her most layered and heartfelt effort" by critics. Battleship (2012) marks the start of my acting career. Queen Ri's abilities did not end there.





In 2012, the Barbadian beauty made her big screen debut as Petty Officer Cora Raikes in the summer blockbuster 'Battleship.' As a result, she received the Teen Choice Award for 'Choice Movie Breakout Star - Female.' Rihanna's seventh studio album, 'Unapologetic,' debuted at No. 1 in 2017, after winning the GRAMMY for 'Best Urban Contemporary Album' in January 2014.





Hit songs on the album include 'Diamonds' and 'What Now.' The introduction of Fenty Beauty After being named Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University, 2017 was set to be a good year for the singer/actor/fashionista extraordinaire, with her incredibly successful beauty line Fenty Beauty also launching. The line was officially launched on Sephora's website on September 8th, 2017. The line was lauded for offering 40 different foundation shades, with many calling it the new "standard of inclusivity for skin tones."





Time Magazine named Fenty Beauty as one of the best inventions of 2017. Body shimmers, eye shadows, highlighters, concealers, and the infamous Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb have all been released by the brand (ie a massive fluffy pink pom pom full of glitter).