How To Rock The ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look!

The no makeup trend is the most versatile and must-follow look of the season.

In fact, no makeup, makeup is the ultimate solution for naturally-looking dewy skin, bright eyes, and flushed cheeks. But while the end result looks pretty minimal, the process to get there requires a tad bit of hard work

(and products like foundation and concealer)—but trust me, it’s worth it!

Here are 10 hacks I used, to master the no makeup, makeup technique from start to finish.

1. Focus on skin first: This look is all about glowing, natural skin. The only way to get there is to invest in your skincare by eating right, drinking plenty of water, investing in the right skincare products and following a good regime to take care of your skin.

2. Prime it up: When you are going for a minimal look using a good primer is the easiest way to get a smooth base. A pore filling primer will smooth and fill any pores without clogging them the way a thick foundation might. An illuminating primer will add that “lit from within” glow and make you look extra hydrated.

3. Go light on the coverage: Instead of using thick, full coverage foundations, go for BB and CC creams, or tinted moisturizers which gives your skin some extra hydration.

4. A lightweight concealer for blemishes: If you’re still not used to letting your blemishes or dark circles go uncovered, use a lightweight, hydrating concealer.

Blend with your fingers – the warmth of your skin makes the product melt right in!

5. Cream over everything: Creams make everything just blend and sink right in, and it tends to look more natural than powders. After applying your BB/CC cream and concealer, blend a cream bronzer with a damp sponge. Set lightly with a powder bronzer if you’re worried about everything lasting all day or keep all the glowy goodness by locking in with a setting spray.

6. Dew away: Adding a nice dewiness to the tops of the cheekbones can go a long way in making your face look natural but still glowy. Rather than going for a traditional shimmery highlighter, opt for a cream with a clear base, which adds a natural dew to the skin!

7. Fake the Blush: Use a blush which is of a similar color to your skin! There’s something about a natural, blushed look to the skin that is so gorgeous and unpolished. Get that look the easy way by adding a little bit of a cream blush to the apples of the cheeks, up onto the temples, and right on the bridge of the nose.

8. Brush up those Brows: The best part of this look? Bushy, unruly brows are both accepted and encouraged. Enhance the beauty of your natural brows by simply using a brow gel with fibers and brushing them up and into place.

9. Use a light mascara or skip it: The skin is the star of the show with this look, so it’s okay to go light on the lashes. Curl your lashes and apply a brown mascara to the top and bottom lashes, or really go for the natural look and skip mascara altogether. Rock those natural lashes!

10. Lip tints for the win: The last step of this look is to use a lip tint. You know the look after you eat a popsicle, where your lips just have a natural tint? That’s the look you need. There are tons of lip tints available to make your lips look oh so natural!

Hope these hacks and simple tips help you achieve the ‘no makeup’ makeup look easily. Got any questions? Ask away in the comment section below!