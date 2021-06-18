How to ruin a perfectly good folk song? ‘Mubarakan’ takes the cake on that!

Honestly, it’s a mess. Arjun overdid it completely tbh. They’ve altered the lyrics of the first bit where the female singer, Puja Basnet, sings ‘Kala Doriya’. Which props to her as I don’t think she can actually speak Punjabi. I may be wrong, but it seemed a bit off. If she actual,y can’t and learned it for the song, than she did a good job still. Also this is like a really minor detail, but the part where she sings ‘Ke sohre nai jaana sas taane dendi ey’ is meant to be ‘Ke sohre nai jaana sas bud-bud kardee ey’. Idk why they changed it. But I thought the change was kinda unnecessary tbh. Some of the lyrics were absurd ‘Dadi de naal Dada Nache, Hath Vich Fadke Glassy, Ho Chad Gayi Acchi Khasi’. Again, my guy Arjun isn’t helping the song. Tbh I really wish I could say he was good, but in this song at least, it just wasn’t up to mark and seemed to look more messy than anything. Honestly Rinku (the male singer) seems to be trying his best to make the song sound half decent and his voice is making the song a bit more tolerable to listen to. I felt bad seeing Anil be apart of this film. He and a lot of the other cast as well, are just too talented to be apart of this film honestly.