How Salman Khan- Lawrence Bishnoi controversy started

Salman Khan has been receiving threat calls and letters since Sidhu Moosewala's death. Now, not many are familiar with the connection between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi. Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is one of the most known people when it comes to crime. He was a student leader of the student organization at Punjab University. Currently, he's inside Tihar jail in connection with a case. After the death of Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi Police had taken him under their custody.

What is the connection between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan?

The entire incident came to light when Salman Khan started receiving threat calls from an unknown number and received a threat letter outside his house. In the threat letter, Salman and his father's names were mentioned. The letter had two initials 'G.B' and L.B' which the police assumed to be 'Goldy Brar' and 'Lawrence Bishnoi'. As all of this is just an assumption, there is no concrete evidence as of now that can point and say the threat letter was from Lawrence Bishnoi. The reason why Lawrence Bishnoi is behind Salman is because of the blackbuck poaching case which involved Salman.

Lawrence and Salman go way back to 2011 when the actor was filming for his movie, Reddy. It is believed that, when the latter was shooting for his film, Lawrence had planned an attack on Salman. The mission had failed due to reasons concerning weapons and the task was given to gangster Naresh Shetty.