How Salman's father Salim Khan broke his silence about being a part of Kat-Vicky wedding?

I see everyone is super excited to to know who all will be attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Most of the fans want to know if Salman Khan and his Family will attend this or not as rumours say they are not on the guest list. Recently Salman;s father Salim Khan broke his silence on this question and expressed that he and Salman have nothing to say as media has been questioning them only on this topic and no other.