How is Sanjay Leela Bhansali always feuding with Deepika Padukone but never with Ranveer Singh?

SLB, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have become the dream trio for a successful period movie. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat are proof of that. The two share a great professional relationship and are also friends off screen. But for some reason, apparent feuds between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika has been doing the rounds for a long while. I've never heard about one between SLB and Ranveer Singh though.





There were rumours that there was an issue regarding upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi which has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Following that, Baiju Bawra and news around that also came into question. The casting of this movie keeps changing with every new media story. Following that, again, there was the notion that Deepika was out of Baiju Bawra because she wasn't being given the same pay as Ranveer Singh. It's shocking for this to be the reason behind their fallout and for SLB to refuse the same amount since Deepika has been paid higher before.





Seeing how strict SLB is in his work (Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that), how has he never had issues and rifts with Ranveer Singh when his personality is starkly different than the director's?