How is Shraddha Kapoor more popular than Parineeti Chopra who is a better actress?

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Parineeti, and Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha, entered the film industry around the same time. Shraddha made her acting debut in 2010 with a forgettable role in Teen Patti. Parineeti's debut film was in 2011 with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. If we're talking about more central roles then it was Ishaqzaade for her.





Shraddha's most iconic role was definitely in Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. That's pretty much the only role of hers that stands out to me. Shraddha is often listed as one of the most well known and highest paid actresses but I can't connect it with any of her work. None of her characters besides the one in Aashiqui 2 have made an impact. Parineeti probably has more flops than hits to her name but I can still think of films where she was memorable be it Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.





Why do you think Shraddha has a spot as one of the top actresses?